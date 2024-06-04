Sterne, Jane

STERNE (Reynolds), Jane



With great sadness, we announce that Jane Reynolds Sterne passed away peacefully on June 2, 2024, surrounded by family and friends.



She was born June 29, 1946, to Jim and Beth Reynolds in Gainesville, FL, and was the oldest of six children. When she was six months old, her family moved to Atlanta, GA, so her father could attend Emory Medical School.



After graduating from The Lovett School, she graduated from Marjorie Webster College in Washington, DC. She then earned a BA degree in elementary education at Oglethorpe University. She remained in Atlanta, where she married Billy, her husband of 58 years, and raised two girls, Beth and Catherine.



Although Jane was small in stature, she was known for her great strength of body and her determination. She always sought worthwhile work and leadership opportunities. This work began at the Atlanta Junior League as Chairman of its Nearly New Shop. She was an energetic volunteer at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens in its early days. She later became President of the Mimosa Garden Club and was in charge of the Atlanta Botanical Gardens Flower Show exhibition for many years.



In 1980, her love of gardening became more than a hobby, when she returned to school to pursue a degree in Landscape Design and Technology. For the next 20 years, she ran a small landscaping company and passionately worked to create some of the most beautiful yards in Buckhead.



Jane and Billy retired to Sea Pines on Hilton Head Island, SC, where she was able to create wonderful memories with her beloved two grandchildren, Caroline and Lizzie.



In retirement, she traded in her shovel for golf clubs. She became an avid golfer and cherished her time on the course with her wonderful friends at Sea Pines Country Club.



She was a passionate world-traveler. Her journeys were more than a check-list; she always immersed herself in the experience through voracious reading and research.



Jane was a beloved wife, mother, sister, daughter and friend to so many who cherished her for her great spirit, love of fun and endless determination. She never backed down from a challenge, including ovarian cancer, which she fought so bravely for five years.



Jane is survived by her husband, William Augustus Sterne; daughters, Elizabeth Carroll Sterne and Catherine Sterne Fleetwood (Thomas); granddaughters, Caroline Sterne Fleetwood and Elizabeth Lovell Fleetwood; sisters, Carol Reynolds, Louise Reynolds and Gail Dean; brothers, Bruce Reynolds and Mark Reynolds; nieces, Kim Carvette, Lynn Pellecchia, Lindsay Dunn and Lauren Johnson.



Service at Christ the King Cathedral June 7, 2024 at 10 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation to Circle Camps, a camp for girls who have lost a parent. https://www.circlecamps.org/



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com