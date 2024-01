STARKEY, Rev. Posey



Lester



Reverend Posey Lester Starkey, age 92, was delivered from this earthly life to be with those who have already welcomed him home to his eternal heavenly family.



Reverend Starkey officiated as Minister of Music and later as Pastor Emeritus from 1960 - 2016, at various Baptist churches.



