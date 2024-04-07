SMITH, Patricia Lee Ph.D.



Patricia Lee Smith, age 90, of Roswell, Georgia, passed away April 5, 2024.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Harold Hugh Smith; and is survived by her children, Laura L. Smith (Philip Hasty) of Roswell, Scott C. Smith (Lori) of Cumming, Betsy S. Summers of Canton, and Bradley A. Smith (Aly) of Roswell; and by her nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren.



Patricia was an only child, born to Loy Rufus Lee and Doris Townley Lee, and was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where she graduated from North Fulton High School, making cherished lifelong friends. She married Harold in 1955 and began a family that grew to four children.



Patricia, with her husband, was a founding member of Shallowford Presbyterian Church and, after their move to Roswell in 1964, was a member of Roswell Presbyterian Church for almost 60 years where she served as elder, teacher, leader, and missions volunteer. She also served as president of the Roswell Women's Club, a member of PEO, in supportive roles to her husband's service as Roswell City Councilman for three terms, and later worked at Kimberly Clark for many years.



Among Patricia's greatest accomplishments was her return to higher education while still raising four children, graduating summa cum laude from Kennesaw State University, earning her Master's Degree and Ph.D. from Georgia State University, and teaching business administration for many years at Berry College. Following her retirement and the death of her beloved husband, Patricia became an avid gardener, travelled extensively with friends, and delighted in sharing the lives of her family.



Patricia will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, a lifelong friend to many, a beloved teacher and mentor, and a faithful servant of God. Her family knows she is at peace in the loving arms of her Heavenly Father and will celebrate her life with a private memorial at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family will cherish your thoughts and prayers.



