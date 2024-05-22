SMITH, Johnny Leroy



Johnny Leroy Smith, age 72, of Wedowee passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at his home.



Survivors include his wife, Karen Harbour Smith of Wedowee; one son, John Casey Smith of Chelsea; and two grandchildren, Braxton Smith and Barrett Smith.



An East Point, Georgia native, Mr. Smith was born on December 10, 1951, the son of Johnny Roy and Ruby Valeria Black Smith. He was Christian by faith and worked as a regional sales manager for ADI before retiring. Mr. Smith loved fishing and playing golf, was a great cook, and was always quick to have a story to tell. He had been a mentor to a great many people throughout his life and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his parents.



A memorial service will be held at a later date.



Online condolences may be expressed at www.benefieldfhwedowee.com.



