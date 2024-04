SMITH, Dorothy Dunlap



On Monday, April 8, 2024, Dorothy D. Smith of Atlanta, GA, went home to be with God. She graduated from Henry McNeal Turner High School, and attended college at Morris Brown College and Georgia State University. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Mount Moriah Church, 1983 Brockett Road, Tucker, GA 30084.





