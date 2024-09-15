SMITH, Dorothy



Dorothy Anne "Dottie" Drummond Smith, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully at her home, Wednesday, September 11, 2024, surrounded by her loving family.



Born to Sara "Tye" Pierce Drummond, and Richard Drummond on October 11, 1939, Dottie was married to Jerry Ray Smith, her 3rd grade sweetheart. Both graduated from Chamblee High School Class of 1957, and were married for 65 years.



Dottie was an extremely successful business entrepreneur - the founder of House of Wigs, owner of Feminique Apparel Boutique, CFO of Classic Laboratories Cosmetics and Beauty products, co-owner of Jerdot, Inc & Jerdot-Smith, LLC, a Senior Partner at Pierce Partnership LLP, formerly Pierce Oil Company of Chamblee, the oldest continuous business in Chamblee.



Dottie was a faithful, supportive, and lifelong member of Chamblee First United Methodist Church. She was on the board of and co-chaired events for Atlanta Ballet Corps De Ballet and she co-chaired events for the Ron Clark Academy, Camp Kudzu for Children's Diabetes, Adopt a Golden, March of Dimes, Meals on Wheels, and Red Clay Ranch Equine Rescue and Sanctuary. She co-founded *Santa for Seniors" and "The Bow Tie Society", as well as participating in numerous other charities and fund-raising efforts. Dottie was honored as a Woman of Style and Substance from Children's Hospital of Atlanta. Chamblee High School inducted Dottie into their Hall of Fame in 2016 for her philanthropy and charity work. Dottie always had time to help everyone in need, living a life of service.



Dottie was preceded in death by great-grandparents, Cason Pierce and Ella Wilkinson Pierce; grandparents, Benjamin Terrell Pierce and Lucile Morris Pierce; Richard Drummond, Sara "Tye" Pierce Chafin and Clifford Herman Chafin, Morris Benjamin Pierce, Jack Terrell Pierce, Robert David Pierce.



Dottie is survived by her loving husband Jerry Ray Smith, her beloved and devoted son, Jerald "Scott" Smith; her daughter-in-law, Jessica Giraldo-Lopez Smith; her brother, Richard Terrell Drummond; her sister, Martha Chafin Ross; her beautiful and talented granddaughter, Leah Lynn Smith, Donna Lynn Smith; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.



A private graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 15, 2024. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at Chamblee First United Methodist Church on a later date.



Everyone who knew Dottie loved her and affectionately called her "Dottie Doll". She had the gift to uplift and brighten the lives of all those around her.





