SMITH, Christine



Christine Elizabeth Smith was born on June 15,1940 in Hartford, Connecticut to the late Pauline Virginia Smith and Chester Paul Smith Sr. Christine was raised in Hartford, Connecticut with her five siblings. She received her education from Buckeley High School. After high school Christine went through life working several jobs such as a cruise line employee and a substance abuse counselor. She also was an activist and enjoyed participating in missionary work by donating her time and available funds to various charities and organizations. She married the late Russell Carter Sr., and raised her four beautiful children. On June 11, 2024, Christine Smith was called home to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by parents, her daughter, Allison Carter; four brothers, Chester P. Smith Jr. (Jacquline), Stephen Smith (Lorraine), Kevin C. Smith, and Ray E. Smith. She is survived by her sister, Winifred A. Smith; three children, Gloria Blackwood, Russell Carter Jr., and Gregory Carter (Bernadette); seven grandchildren, and a host of great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. With these memories that we have, we shall cherish, forgive and love one another as long as we all shall live.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com