Sinkoe, Louise

Louise Bobo Sinkoe, 96, of Atlanta, passed away peacefully on August 13, 2024. Louise was born and raised in Atlanta. She was devoted to her family, spending most of her time with children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Ralph Sinkoe; and her husband, Aaron Sinkoe. Survivors include, children, Peggy and Howard Ginsburg, David and Shana Sinkoe, and Rita Sinkoe-Botnick and Randy Botnick; grandchildren, Raphael Ginsburg and Frances Klein, Avraham and Sarah Ginsburg, Ilana and Thomas Hrozenzik, Shoshana Ginsburg, Leona Sinkoe, Jacob Botnick and Josh Botnick; and great-grandchildren, Joseph, Aaron, Samuel, and Benjamin. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM, August 15, 2024, at Greenwood Cemetery. Donations may be made to Congregation Beth Jacob. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



