Singers, Carolyn

Carolyn Kinsey Singers, 101, died August 10, 2024. She was born on June 26, 2023 in Chicago, IL. Her family moved to Hinsdale, IL in 1928. She attended Walnut Hill School in Natick, MA before going to Wellesley College in 1942. Carol graduated from National College of Education in 1946 with a BE degree.



In 1947, Carol met her future husband, R. Stewart Singers, at the Union Church of Hinsdale picnic for the returning WWII soldiers. Stewart proposed marriage and Carol said "yes" BUT wanted to have an adventure first. She traveled to Morenci, Arizona, a small mining town, and taught school from 1947-1948. Carol and Stewart were married in 1948.



Shortly after their marriage, they moved to Dallas, TX, where they lived for 44 years and raised their 3 children Mary Beth, Robert and Tom.



In 1996 Carol and Stewart moved to Presbyterian Village in Austell, GA and joined Trinity Presbyterian Church. Carol and Stewart enjoyed wonderful neighbors and varied activities at PV. Carol was involved with the Stephens Ministries and several writing groups on campus.



Carol loved to cook, read and explore used book stores. She was an expert at both needlepoint and cross stitch. Carol and Stewart became world travelers making several extensive trips. Carol loved every journey and made photo albums of each one.



Carol is preceded in death by husband Stewart, son Robert Stewart Singers, and grandson Robert Brian McArdle. She is survived by her son Tom of Atlanta, daughter Mary Beth Singers McArdle (James), 2 grandchildren Patrick McArdle and Andrew McArdle (Emily) and her great granddaughter, Louise Jean McArdle, all near Denver, CO.



A service of celebration will be held October 5 at 11:00 am at Presbyterian Village, 2000 East West Connector, Austell, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch, 600 SW 11th Ave, Amarillo, TX 79101 or at www.calfarley.org.



