SIMPSON, Suzanna B.



Suzanna Bozarth Simpson, 86, died Wednesday, April 3, 2024. She was borne and raised in Durham, North Carolina, the daughter of Frank D. Bozarth and Ethyl Packer Bozarth. She attended Sullins College in Virginia and moved to Atlanta to work for Riches Department Store in the early 1960s. From a young age, she loved horses and especially Arabians. She was much loved and enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be dearly missed by family and by her horse-loving friends in Monroe, Georgia. She is survived by her former husband, Harris A. Simpson; and their children, Mary Casey Simpson, Harris Bozarth Simpson and James Barrington Simpson. Suzanna has seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by her brother, Scott Downs Bozarth, of Virginia Beach. Celebration of life services will be held at 12 PM, Saturday April 20, 2024, at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, Georgia. The family will have visitation starting at 10:30 AM.



Flanigan Funeral Home

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

