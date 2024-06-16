SIKES, Wilbur "Wil"



On May 27, 2024, after a valiant, faith-filled, 10-year battle and surrounded by abundant love, Wilbur "Wil" Newton Sikes, age 82, of Marietta, Georgia, through God's grace went to his heavenly home. Born on July 26,1941 to Helen Aletha Crooke and Howard Baker Sikes, Wil joined his two awaiting siblings, Laura and Howard in their Georgia home, beginning an idyllic childhood. Countless miles were clocked on weathered, well-worn bikes, constant "stone skimming" occurred at any nearby body of water, and even several appearances on WSB-TV's "Woody Willow Show" in the late 1940s and early 1950s showcased his early acrobatic skills, sparking a life-long interest in gymnastics. Early summers kept the family frolicking on their beloved Saint Simons Island, making priceless family memories.



Wil graduated from Druid Hills High School, where he excelled in gymnastics and solidified life-long friendships. He took his love for the sport with him to college at the University of Georgia and joined the Varsity Gymnastics Team. He was active in Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity and was awarded a varsity letter in gymnastics. After graduating from UGA with a B.A. in Business Administration, where he studied accounting at the Terry College of Business, he embarked on a long career in Atlanta with Norfolk Southern Railroad.



For all of his adult life, he enjoyed fostering lasting friendships at the United Methodist Churches where he served. He was a member of the Smyrna First United Methodist Church and the Sharing Class Sunday School, where he joyously served in any needed capacity, whether pulling weeds in the church yard, joining mission trips to Nicaragua, building prop sets for plays and musicals, or holding leadership positions; he simply loved serving and community outreach.



Wil was a member of the Smyrna Optimist Club, where he enjoyed volunteering in the community school system assisting young children with their reading skills. His bright red pencil box always accompanied him, and he delighted in having the children choose an artfully decorated pencil after each visit. He was a past member of the Kiwanis International and the Kiwanis Golden K of Smyrna, Georgia. He served as President throughout two terms and was a George F. Hixon Fellow.



An avid runner, cyclist, golfer, hiker, and water enthusiast, he relished the lazy days of summer and cabin life on Lake Allatoona. Wil loved the great outdoors and traveled the world with his family and friends, always finding a great adventure on foot, on wheels, or on water. He was passionate about golf, playing courses in Ireland, Hawaii, and Spain. On two occasions, he remained in awe that he had actually made a "hole in one." Clocking thousands of miles over the state of Georgia, the Midwest, and the Silver Comet Trail, he participated in the Bike Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) well into his seventies. He was not an ordinary septuagenarian. He remained active, youthful, and physically fit throughout his life and enjoyed running the Peachtree Road Race numerous times and participating in Tai Chi classes for many years.



Wil loved music of all genres. Country music, the classic Buddy Holly renditions, and the sacred hymns were his favorites. He enjoyed playing the trumpet and was a consummate dancer. Dancing anywhere, anytime was his motto, and we witnessed numerous wedding videographers on the dance floor scan in his direction. He would always point their focus toward the bride and groom, not on himself. But his most important dance occurred spontaneously in the kitchen as he lovingly flipped pancakes for his endearing children as they gleefully watched his rhythmic moves of "The Mashed Potato."



A life-long Braves and Georgia Tech fan, he loved tailgating on game day with friends and family, and with the appropriately-named "Crazy Eights." Wil's charm and love of life were legendary. He had a one-of-a-kind personality and a smile that lit up every room. The quintessential Southern gentleman, he was often sporting his signature bowtie and always insisting on opening the car door for Rhonda. Wil enjoyed woodworking, crossword puzzling, model railroading, assembly of vintage trains and memorabilia, and restoring rental properties throughout Atlanta with his brother. He was loved for his humility and generosity, giving from the heart and almost always anonymously, as he did not want the recognition. Family, faith, and service were paramount, and he taught his children to love by loving unconditionally.



While his slowly progressive dementia was a tough hand to play, he took on the challenge with resolute courage, good humor and optimism, never failing to be polite to all visitors and caregivers. He remained consumed with love for all those around him. Although his once active body had failed him, he excelled at a ministry of affirmation, endearing smiles, and heartfelt hugs. Wil's kind heart guided him in all things to the very end, and that ministry will be greatly missed.



He was predeceased by his parents, Helen Cooke Sikes and Howard Baker Sikes; his brother, Howard Sikes; and his niece, Angela Sumner. He is survived by his sister, Laura Lee Deariso; his loving wife, Rhonda Sloan; and his daughters, Dawn Sikes Nash (Conrad) and Callie Dee Sikes. He is also survived by stepdaughter, Angela Hopkins; stepsons, Stephen Haug, David Hopkins, Matt Morris; numerous nieces and nephews, and cherished cousins whom he loved dearly.



Our heartfelt gratitude is extended to the many dedicated hands that cared for him, along with the loving support from the Agape Hospice Team.



Please join our family for a Service of Celebration and Remembrance on June 21, 2024 at Smyrna First United Methodist Church at 6:30 PM with a reception to follow. The service will be live streamed from the church.



In lieu of flowers, his family asks that a tribute in loving memory of Wil be directed to God's Footprints in Nicaragua, PGA Hope, or the Bikes For Kids Foundation.





