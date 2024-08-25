SIDWELL, Paul



Paul Phillip Sidwell passed away July 8, 2024, surrounded by his loved ones. Phil "Sid" was born March 5 , 1929, in Lafayette, Indiana, to Paul and Miriam Sidwell. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, William and Richard; sister, Virginia; and son, Randall. Phil grew up in West Lafayette, where his father was a professor at Purdue University. He always said he had the best life growing up in a college town. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees at Purdue and his doctoral degree at Michigan State University. He served three years in the United States Air Force as a clinical psychologist at Warren AFB Hospital. He taught seminars and workshops throughout the US. Phil spent five years on staff at Georgia State University in the Business School. He was appointed as a consultant to the Army Science Board. He also had a successful career specializing in family owned businesses. He was one of the founders of the Family Business Consulting Group. Phil touched many lives in the workshop he taught at Roswell United Methodist Church's Jobs Networking Program.



Phil was a man of faith who loved spending time with his family most of all. He is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Donna; his daughter, Debe Nowicki; sons, Doug (Robin), Jeff (Erin), Dave; twelve grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.



A Celebration of Life will be held September 21, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Dunwoody United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made in his name to Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Tunnels to Towers or St. Jude Children's Hospital.



The family wishes to give special thanks to the caregivers at Holbrook of Woodstock and Agape Hospice for their loving care.





