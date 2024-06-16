SHAIN, Gladys Ann



Gladys Ann Shain, age 94, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2024 at her community, Canterbury Court, in Atlanta, GA.



Gladys was born in Bridgeport, CT, the daughter of the late Benjamin and Celia Lustig and was predeceased by her husband, Albert in December 1988; and by her sister, Beatrice Burger. She was a graduate of Central High School in Bridgeport, CT, and studied math and Spanish at Edison Community College in Ft. Myers, FL.



Gladys is survived by her devoted children, Kenneth Shain (Lisa) of Minneapolis, MN, Richard Shain (Gysele) of Woodmont, CT, and Adrienne Zinn (Ben) of Atlanta, GA; adoring grandchildren, Adam Shain, Joshua Shain (Wenting), Seth Shain, Ian Shain, Daniel Miller (Diana), Kevin Shain, Gillian Miller, Andrew Shain; and great-grandsons, Milton, Ziv and Ezra Shain; along with many nieces and nephews.



Much loved by her family and friends, Gladys was always there to help others, and always had a warm smile for everyone. Gladys adored family gatherings and having her great-grand dogs visit her.



A special thank-you with love goes to Sandra Love, her friend, caregiver and other "daughter" who always made her laugh, to her wonderful, former daughter-in-law, Nancie Taylor along with the care team from the Visiting Nurse Health System who took special care of her in recent weeks. Also, a big thank you to the amazing and loving care team at Canterbury Court who took exceptional care of her needs and ensured that she participated in fun activities.



Services will take place on Monday, June 17, 2024, 10:00 AM, at the Abraham L. Green and Son Funeral Home, 88 Beach Road, Fairfield, CT, with interment following at the Hebrew Sick Benefit Cemetery, 1400 Black Rock Turnpike, Fairfield, CT. Shiva will take place at the home of Richard Shain in Woodmont, CT.



