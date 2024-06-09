SEATON, Nell Clark



Nell Clark Seaton, age 94, passed away, June 3, 2024 at Park Springs in Stone Mountain, GA, where she lived with her husband, Charles Everett Seaton. She is survived in death by her husband; four children, Marsha O'Daniel, Susan Fite, Carol Thompson and Cathy Daniel; 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, JT and Catherine Clark; her sons, Charles E. Seaton Jr., and David W. Seaton; and her sister, Maryanne Price.



Nell was born and raised in Menlo, GA, and attended West Georgia College and the University of Georgia, where she graduated with a degree in Home Economics in 1950. Upon graduation she married Charles Seaton and they began a long, happy, life together. Nell and Charles spent most of their married life in Stone Mountain and Savannah, GA. Nell was a teacher, an active church member and a loving mother of six children. She had a kind and joyous spirit that touched the lives of all who knew her. She is remembered for her commitment to her family, her faith, and the joy she brought to others.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 2:00 PM at Eastminster Presbyterian Church in Stone Mtn., GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.



