SCUPHAM, Peter



June 11, 1941 - July 24, 2024



Peter lived a life of love, filled with creativity, community, laughter and discovery. He was born in Scotland, lived in England, Bermuda, Canada and the US. He graduated from both McGill University and the National Theatre School of Canada. He found success as an actor and director with Stratford Theatre Festival in Canada.



He taught acting and theater in Atlanta through an artist in the schools program called YEOW [Youth Experimental Opera Workshop]. He was a director at the Academy Theatre in Atlanta. He founded a healing technology which he called the ReUnion Process. He called it "A work of art that heals."



He celebrated life with his many friends; students; with his wife, Elizabeth; his two children, Shalin and Max; his daughter-in-law, Erin; and his grandson, Rex. He would like that they all tell jokes and sing in his memory.



He was and is an iconoclast, a mystic, a jester, a fool, a wizard, an actor, an evangelist, so much more.



Thank you for your reflections here to join us in remembering this remarkable man.



