SCOTT, Kay



Kay Scott, age 79, died peacefully on March 9, 2024. Commanding leader, fierce advocate, devoted mother, grandmother and friend, and avid walker, reader, moviegoer, and traveler, Paula Kay Scott was born December 22, 1944, in Watonga, Oklahoma, to James D. Scott and Helen Jackson Scott. Kay pursued her dreams of becoming a nurse practitioner by attending nursing school in Oklahoma City. She graduated with a strong commitment to women's health. In the early 1970s, Kay and her husband moved to Austin, Texas, where Kay worked for a Model Cities Project women's health clinic. She was eventually hired to serve as Executive Director of Planned Parenthood of Austin. Kay moved to Atlanta in 1980, when Planned Parenthood of Atlanta (now Planned Parenthood Southeast) brought her on as Executive Director. During Kay's extraordinary 32-year tenure, PPA/PPSE grew to include health centers serving 20,000 women, men and teens in Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. The organization now reaches over 12,000 parents and teens through its health education programs and provides critical leadership in advocating for public policies that protect women's reproductive choices and overall health. A graduate of Leadership Atlanta who was widely recognized for her effective leadership and impact on countless lives, Kay was honored as one of the "50 Georgia Women Pioneers in Healthcare" by the Georgia Women's History Committee and the Georgia Commission on Women. She received the Atlanta Women's Foundation's Shining Star Award for Medicine and was inducted into the YWCA Academy of Women Achievers. In 2004, Planned Parenthood Federation of America honored Kay with the Ruth Green Award, the highest honor a CEO can receive from the organization. At Kay's retirement dinner, PPSE renamed its annual Living Legend Award to the Kay Scott Living Legend Award. Kay is survived by her loving sons, Scott (Sherri), and Shawn (Stacy); beloved granddaughters, Hannah and Callie; and former husband, Ray. Kay also leaves behind her dear friend and caregiver, Margaret Hunter; and a large and devoted circle of friends who were fortunate to have enjoyed her wit, warmth, friendship, and excellent movie and book recommendations. Contributions in her memory may be made to Planned Parenthood Southeast https://give.classy.org/PPSERememberingKayScott or the Atlanta Botanical Garden https://atlantabg.org/donate/tribute-and-memorial-gifts/.



