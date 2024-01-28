SCHAUDEL, Lucille



Lucille (Geleta) Schaudel, 87, a Marietta, GA, resident passed away January 20, 2024, in the comfort of her home with her husband, Robert "Bob" Schaudel, at her side. She was born in Jersey City, NJ, on November 20, 1936, to Josephine and William Geleta. She was a majorette at Lincoln High School and graduated in 1955. Lucille married Robert L. Schaudel on May 26, 1962. They had three children, Theresa (William) Borie, Robert (Gail) Schaudel, and Christopher Schaudel. Lucille and Bob moved to Atlanta, GA, in 1962. Before her retirement in the early 2000s, she worked for many years as an executive management administrative assistant as well as being the owner/manager of Ceramic Village, raising their children and engaging their social circles. In retirement Lucille enjoyed pursuing her creative and artistic talents through painting, knitting, quilting, crochet and needlepoint. Lucille was predeceased by her beloved son, Christopher Schaudel. She leaves behind her husband, daughter, son, two grandsons and three great-granddaughters. Her good nature and friendly spirit will be greatly missed.



