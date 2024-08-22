SARABIA, Maria Gloria



On December 28, 1942, Maria Gloria Sarabia was born in Driscoll, Texas to Antonio and Luisa Vargas. On August 18, 2024, she passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.



A Memorial Mass to honor Mrs. Maria Gloria Sarabia will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at 11:00 AM, at Holy Family Catholic Church, Marietta, Georgia. Confession will be available one hour prior to the service. Friends are cordially invited for fellowship on Friday, August 23, 2024 between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at HM Patterson Canton Hill, Marietta, Georgia.



