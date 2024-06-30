SAMS, Richard



Richard Houston Sams, 89, of Atlanta, GA died on June 10, 2024 in San Antonio, TX. Richard was born on January 15, 1935 to Eileen Dodd Sams and Augustine Sams. He was born and raised in Druid Hills and began his lifelong membership at Decatur Presbyterian Church at the age of 13. Guided by the principles of the Boy Scouts of America throughout his life, Richard was an Eagle Scout and appreciated nature's world of trees, birds, rocks and minerals which directed him toward a career in geology.



After attending Druid Hills High School in Atlanta until tenth grade, Richard graduated in 1953 from Baylor School in Chattanooga, TN, where he learned to wrestle. At Emory University, he continued wrestling and was presented the Outstanding Athletic Performance Award in the 1955-56 season. And, he became the 1000th initiated member of the ATO fraternity. In 1957, he received a BA degree in geology.



Richard served three years of active duty with the U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research in both San Francisco and Pasadena, CA. He received his Masters degree in geology at UCLA, and then in 1964 he began his career as a petroleum exploration geologist with Humble Oil and Refining Co (eventually Exxon USA) in Corpus Christi, TX. Four years later, he became an independent geologist and discovered oil with his first drilled well northwest of St. Paul in San Patricio County, TX.



In 1972, Richard moved to San Antonio, TX where he was the Gulf Coast District geologist for Tesoro Petroleum Corp. In 1979 he formed his own company, Sams Exploration, Inc., to explore for new oil and gas fields in South Texas. Richard was active in the South Texas Geological Society (STGS), served as president from 1976-1977, published numerous technical papers, and ensured members enjoyed social events such as the annual fish-fry picnic and "Coalition Blowout."



During an oil exploration slowdown in 1986, Richard enrolled at University of Texas where he earned his PhD in geology in 1991. He was then recruited by Lagoven to serve as a petroleum consultant in Caracas, Venezuela where he lived for five years. Upon returning to Atlanta, he moved into his boyhood home in Druid Hills following the death of his mother in 1998.



Richard remained active in Texas oil and gas exploration and associated professional societies until just a few years ago. Over the past two decades, he extensively researched his grandmother Houston's family history during the battles for Atlanta in the Civil War as well as the early history of the Druid Hills neighborhood and Emory University. With this research, he developed and taught a short course entitled "Early History of Druid Hills" in Emory's Continuing Education Program. He also published a Civil War historical novel entitled Atlanta is Ours, The Plot to Capture Sherman. This publication is a capstone to a career of being published more than 36 times in geology journals and periodicals.



Along with his passion for geology and history, Richard loved canoeing, fly fishing, camping, and coming up with new innovations such as developing a method to capture carbon for potential 'green cartridge' energy opportunities. A true gentleman, Richard was known for his sense of humor, graciousness, thank you notes, and ability to have meaningful conversations and fun with everyone driven by his curiosity and playfulness. Richard's impact on countless lives will always be remembered.



Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his three older brothers; and his first wife, Betty Anne Jezek. He is survived by his wife, Jane Boyd Sams of Atlanta; his daughter, Sarah Sams Uyeshima of San Mateo, CA; his son, David Jezek Sams (Adrienne) of Dallas, TX; his daughter, Charlene Houston Sams (Peter Tomlinson) of Los Angeles; his previous wife, Patti Stephens of San Antonio, TX; his stepdaughter, Tammie Patino of San Antonio, TX; his stepdaughter, Michelle Veselka of China Springs, TX; his stepdaughter, Tricia Brokaw of San Antonio, TX; his stepdaughter, Laura Clayton of Loganville, GA; his stepdaughter, Susan Gillis of Loganville, GA; granddaughter, Lili Keys of Fairbanks, AK; granddaughter, Mimi Meyer of San Antonio, TX; grandson, Rex Tomlinson of Los Angeles; and goddaughter, Cathy Lewis Stahl of Jackson, CA.



A visitation will be held at Oglethorpe H. M. Patterson and Son-Oglethorpe Hill on Sunday, June 30, 2024 from 2:00 - 4:00 PM.



Following a private family interment at Decatur Cemetery, a memorial service will be held on Monday, July 1, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Decatur Presbyterian Church, followed by a reception in the church parlor.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in Richard's name be made to Decatur Presbyterian Church, 205 Sycamore St, Decatur, GA 30030.





