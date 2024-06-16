SABIN, Patricia Ann



Patricia Ann Sabin, aged 73, died May 31, 2024, after a long illness. She was born in Lagrange, GA, to the late Donald G. Sabin and Dorothy Davis Sabin and lived most of her life in the metro Atlanta area. She got a BA in journalism at the University of Georgia and worked in fine jewelry sales for several years before becoming a licensed Realtor. She was passionate about genealogy and history and connecting with people who shared her interests. She was a talented, self-taught artist in watercolors and loved music, animals, her Christmas village, and her home in Mountain Park, Lilburn. She was a generous and loving sister, aunt, and friend and will be missed every day. She is survived by sister, Elaine Sabin Townley and brother-in-law, Bill Townley; sisters, Donna Sabin Knight and Julie Sabin Breedlove; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and nephews, and cousins.



