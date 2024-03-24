Obituaries

Russell, Karen

1 hour ago

RUSSELL, Karen Elaine

Karen Elaine Russell, 56, of Duluth, Georgia, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Karen was born August 9, 1967, in Jacksonville, FL. She was predeceased by her parents and older brother. Karen is survived by the love of her life, Christopher Russell; sons, Joshua and Alexander Russell; extended family and dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, Karen's specific requests were that contributions be made to The American Cancer Society in her honor. https://donate.cancer.org/?campaign=honormemorialbutton&lang=en Online condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757. To send flowers to the family of Karen, please visit our floral store.



