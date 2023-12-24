ROWSEY, Genevieve "Gene"



Gene (80), a longtime resident of Roswell, passed away on November 30, 2023, at her home away from home in Tequesta, Florida.



Born in Chicago, Illinois on January 3, 1943, her mother and father moved the family to Hollywood, Florida, where Gene attended St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She furthered her education at Saint Leo College and continued on at Florida State University, where, as a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, she graduated with a degree in Elementary Education. Gene's teaching career began at St. Jude's Elementary School in Dunwoody, GA, and concluded at Mountain Park Elementary School in Roswell, GA. Gene loved teaching her students and working with her fellow teachers.



Retiring after many years of teaching, Gene was able to live out her lifelong dream of having horses and animals in her backyard at "Easy Acres" in the heart of Roswell. Gene was also very active in ALTA tennis in her neighborhood subdivision and enjoyed numerous other sports with her family and friends, including golf at Brookfield Country Club. After many years on the "Farm" Gene and Neil decided to live full time at their home in Tequesta, Florida, to enjoy the sunshine, walks on the beach, and deep-sea fishing.



Gene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Neil Rowsey; her sons and daughters-in-law, Tom (Tricia) Rowsey, Dan Rowsey, and Mike Rowsey (Laura). Also always close to her heart were her sisters-in-law in Colorado, and Wisconsin, and brothers-in-law in Houston, TX, and Hobe Sound, FL, as well as her many nieces and nephews. Finally, Gene, affectionately known as "Deedy" by her three grandchildren is also survived by: Tommy, Peter and Ella Rowsey. Gene was preceded in death by her parents, Cyril and Genevieve Garvey; and her brothers, Dan and Pat Garvey.



A visitation for family and friends will be held between the hours of 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM, on January 4, 2024, at the Roswell Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church, in Roswell, GA, on January 5, 2024 at 10:30 AM.



If you feel so compelled, in lieu of flowers, the family simply asks that you make a donation to your own favorite charity.



