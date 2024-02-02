ROSS (Landers), Norma Jean



Norma Jean Ross, 80, passed away at Grady Memorial Hospital on January 30, 2024. Norma was the mother of three daughters, Barbara Houston, Jetonne Hengst, and Becky Ross. She also cherished her grandson, Conner Ross. Norma was born on June 14, 1943. In her free time, Norma enjoyed various hobbies. No memorial service will be held to honor her life. Norma leaves behind her three daughters and her grandson. Contributions to her memory can be donated to the charity of your choice.



May Norma rest in peace.



