Robinson, Willie

1 hour ago

Celebration of Life Service for Mrs. Willie Louise Robinson, of Atlanta, GA, will be Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 12:00 Noon, Big Bethel AME Church, 220 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303. Interment, Lincoln Cemetery. A public viewing will be on Thursday, February 1, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. An Omega Omega Service will begin at 6:00 PM in the chapel on Thursday. A public viewing will also be held Friday, February 2, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home. 404-758-1731.




Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

