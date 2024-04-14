ROBERTS, Paul Leroy



Paul Leroy Roberts, age 90, passed away on April 9, 2024.



Mr. Roberts was born June 12, 1933, in Palco, KS where he grew up along with his three brothers. He went to St. Benedict's College in Atchison, KS on a basketball scholarship, where he was a member of the 1954 Basketball National Championship Team. In recognition of those accomplishments, he was recently inducted into the St. Benedict's Hall of Fame for athletic achievements. Aside from being a stellar athlete, the highlight of Paul's college years involved meeting and eventually marrying the love of his life, Georgann "Abie" Kinkead.



After graduating college, Paul served in the Army and after completing his military service he had a brief stint as a high school history teacher and coach. Not long after, he was recruited to work for Union Wire Rope, which was the start of a long and successful career in the steel industry. He ultimately was hired by Armco (AK Steel) where he worked for 30 years and retired as District Sales Manager in 1992. Paul had a very quick wit and was the ultimate storyteller! He was funny, caring and adored by anyone lucky enough to cross his path. He will be sincerely missed by all.



Mr. Roberts is survived by his son, J.P. Roberts; and daughter, Rebecca Stevens; in addition to his daughter-in-law, Natalie Roberts; son-in-law, Edmund Stevens; and two grandchildren Luke and Liam Roberts.



A funeral mass will be held Monday April 22, 2024, 11:30 AM at Saint Andrew Catholic Church, 675 Riverside Road, Roswell, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, donations to DAV (Disabled American Veterans) https://www.dav.org/ would be appreciated.



