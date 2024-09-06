RICHARDSON, James



James Richardson, 91, entered the gates of Heaven on September 4, 2024, in Decatur, GA. James Richardson was born on August 2, 1933, in Asheville, NC, to Charles E. Richardson and Martha Sue Richardson. James graduated from Asheville City High School and went on to earn a degree from Brevard College. From there he entered the Army and served 2 years before returning to complete his education, where he graduated from Western Carolina University. He proudly spent his career of over 30 years at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. He looked forward to Sunday worship services at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, where he held many responsible positions for over 60 years. He and Ruth enjoyed being active members of the St. Andrews Sunday School Class where they made many friends. After retirement he enjoyed several years of playing golf and volunteering with several organizations. James never met a stranger and had a kind word for everyone he met. James married Ruth Wise on March 10, 1962, and they had a long happy life together. James was known by his friends and associates as "Jim" or "JR." James is survived by his wife Ruth Richardson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Martha and George Evans of Commerce, GA; and several nieces and nephews. James was preceded in death by his father, Charles Richardson; and his mother, Martha Sue Richardson. The graveside service will be held on Friday, September 6, 2024, 2:00 PM at Decatur Cemetery officiated by Pastor Jasmine Smothers.





