Obituaries

Rhodes, Eugene

2 hours ago

RHODES, Eugene Walton

Eugene Walton Rhodes, 90, passed away on June 17, 2024 in Plano, Texas. Born on October 23, 1933, Eugene dedicated his life to his family and his work, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.

Eugene graduated from Marietta High School and shortly thereafter served in the Air National Guard for two years, where he demonstrated his commitment to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a remarkable 38-year career at Lockheed Martin Corporation, contributing significantly to the company's success.

A devoted family man, Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Mary R. "Becky" English Rhodes; his children, Eugene W. "Gene" Rhodes Jr., Mary E. "Eve" Rhodes, and Sheila D. McFarland; his sister, Shirley Irene Rhodes Givens; and his brother, Aubrey Norman "Bit" Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Isaac and Ida Bell Evelyn Rhodes; his sister, Mary E. Cornelius; and his brothers, James F. "Dusty" and Douglas R. "Doug" Rhodes.

Eugene was known for his love of golf, a hobby that he pursued with passion throughout his life. His family and friends will remember him as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend whose guidance and love shaped their lives.

A private interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta, GA, on July 26, 2024, followed by a celebration of life, the details of which are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Eugene, honoring his enduring legacy.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: John Spink

Why UPS is selling a freight business it bought nearly a decade ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks
The Latest
Lummus, Edith
Stump, Nancy
2h ago
Baker, Florence
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks