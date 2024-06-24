RHODES, Eugene Walton



Eugene Walton Rhodes, 90, passed away on June 17, 2024 in Plano, Texas. Born on October 23, 1933, Eugene dedicated his life to his family and his work, leaving a lasting impact on those around him.



Eugene graduated from Marietta High School and shortly thereafter served in the Air National Guard for two years, where he demonstrated his commitment to his country. Following his military service, he embarked on a remarkable 38-year career at Lockheed Martin Corporation, contributing significantly to the company's success.



A devoted family man, Eugene is survived by his loving wife, Mary R. "Becky" English Rhodes; his children, Eugene W. "Gene" Rhodes Jr., Mary E. "Eve" Rhodes, and Sheila D. McFarland; his sister, Shirley Irene Rhodes Givens; and his brother, Aubrey Norman "Bit" Rhodes. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey Isaac and Ida Bell Evelyn Rhodes; his sister, Mary E. Cornelius; and his brothers, James F. "Dusty" and Douglas R. "Doug" Rhodes.



Eugene was known for his love of golf, a hobby that he pursued with passion throughout his life. His family and friends will remember him as a devoted son, husband, father, brother, grandfather, and friend whose guidance and love shaped their lives.



A private interment will take place at Mountain View Cemetery in Marietta, GA, on July 26, 2024, followed by a celebration of life, the details of which are to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation in memory of Eugene, honoring his enduring legacy.



