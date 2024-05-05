Rees, Howard

REES, III, Dr. Howard Dale



Howard Dale Rees, III, age 78, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 2, 2024 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Howard was a research scientist at the Emory University Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases for over 30 years.



He was born on November 3, 1945 and attended Eckerd College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Howard leaves behind his wife, Julie A. Weisberg; his daughter, Jenny Sulak; son-in-law, James Sulak; granddaughters, Rachel Sulak and Miriam Sulak; and grandson, Benjamin Sulak, all of Houston, TX.



A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta.



