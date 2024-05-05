Obituaries

Rees, Howard

1 hour ago

REES, III, Dr. Howard Dale

Howard Dale Rees, III, age 78, of Houston, TX, passed away on May 2, 2024 due to complications of Alzheimer's disease. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Howard was a research scientist at the Emory University Center for Neurodegenerative Diseases for over 30 years.

He was born on November 3, 1945 and attended Eckerd College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Howard leaves behind his wife, Julie A. Weisberg; his daughter, Jenny Sulak; son-in-law, James Sulak; granddaughters, Rachel Sulak and Miriam Sulak; and grandson, Benjamin Sulak, all of Houston, TX.

A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Atlanta.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

Protesters gather near Georgia State campus against GILEE police training group

Attorney General Carr questions Savannah’s ‘lock up your gun’ law

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia schools explore ways to curb unruly behavior in bathrooms

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Newton County Sheriff's Office

Inmate arrested 6 days ago escapes from Piedmont Newton Hospital

Credit: Screenshot

A Georgian charged in Jan. 6 attack wants to return to US Capitol — as member of Congress
The Latest

Credit: File

Heflin, Edward
1h ago
Wilcher, Martha
1h ago
Boyce, Elizabeth
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Atlanta-based group had two horses in today's Kentucky Derby. How they fared
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants