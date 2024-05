REED, Doris



Ms. Doris Reed of Conyers, entered into rest April 25, 2024. The Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 4, 2024 at 1:00 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd., SW, Atlanta, GA, (404)349-3000, mbfh.com.





