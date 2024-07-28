Redkevitch, Zenon

REDKEVITCH, Dr. Zenon



Dr. Zenon Redkevitch, engineer and loved father and grandfather, passed away on July 19, 2024, in Atlanta, GA. Zenon was born on June 16, 1930, in Montreal. He had an inquiring mind and was devoted to his wife of 47 years, Dee.



Zenon earned his undergraduate degree from MIT, his graduate degree from McGill University, and a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Georgia Tech. His career as a pulp chemicals engineer began at Owens-Illinois. Zenon served as President of the Pulp Chemicals Association. Zenon also lectured at the Georgia Tech Paper Institute.



In 1975, Zenon married the late Diane "Dee" McCranie Redkevitch. They shared a love for travel and the arts. While a student, Zenon enjoyed racing his Austin-Healey. He also enjoyed playing golf and tinkering with computers. He was an avid reader and a formidable chess player.



Zenon is survived by his three children and two step-children, Cathy Voigt, Neil Redkevitch (Ella), Lynn Taylor (Mickey), Susan White (Peter) and Scott Smith (Kathryn). He was also proud of his seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



