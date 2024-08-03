Raphael, Rafik

RAPHAEL, Dr. Rafik



Michael



Dr. Rafik M. Raphael, loving husband, caring father and compassionate physician, passed away after a mercifully short fight against an aggressive cancer. He left an indelible mark on the lives of his family, friends and patients and embraced life with vigor and inquisitiveness about the past, present and future. Rafik was a great man and role model for his sons, Allen Raphael (52) and Claude Raphael (51), who followed in his footsteps in practicing medicine. He was adored by his daughters-in-law, Julie Kroviak and Jennifer Price and he clearly approved of his sons' better halves! Rafik was a source of endless joy and happiness for his grandchildren, Joseph, Lola, Caleb and Seth; as well as many grandpups who wagged approvingly upon his arrival. He is survived by his soulmate and love of his life, Lucy Raphael, with whom he ventured from Egypt to the United States in search of the "La Dolce Vita." Rafik is also survived by his brother, Nagui Rouphail; his wife, Maria Rouphail; and their children, Robert and Paul. Rafik will be missed dearly but we know his endearing legacy will be passed down for generations.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com