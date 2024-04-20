RAINWATER, Sue



Sue DeVore Rainwater passed away peacefully in her home on April 16, 2024. Sue was born and raised in Alpharetta, GA, and was a lifelong member of the Alpharetta First Baptist Church. She attended Milton High School, where she was crowned homecoming queen in 1959, her senior year. Sue married Lamar Rainwater in 1961, and they raised their two sons in downtown Alpharetta. After working for a couple of companies in Atlanta, Vantress Farms and Ison Finance, Sue became a full-time employee of the City of Alpharetta in 1979, accepting the position as City Clerk. Sue served 4 mayors and countless council men and women during her 32 years in that position. As her career developed, she continued to advance her accomplishments gathering a number of degrees and certifications from the University of Georgia to allow her to best serve her beloved city. Sue served the city for almost 50 years, including here volunteer time with the planning commission. After retiring in 2011, Sue was honored to receive the Lifetime Service Award from the Georgia Municipality Association. Sue spent many hours during her career and after supporting and serving the Alpharetta Historical Society, a cause and organization very dear to her. Sue spent her retirement years traveling and laughing with friends and family and occasionally spoiling her three grandchildren. Sue was preceded in death by her husband, Lamar (1999); her son, Brent (2007); and her brother, Donald (2007). She is survived by her son, Kevin (Jenni); her three grandchildren, Haley (Jon), Maisie and Jake; her great-grandson, Bradley; her three nieces, Tara, Tena and Tammy; in-laws, cousins, and dear friends, all of whom she cherished and loved deeply. Her family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2024, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM, at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors. A funeral service will be in the funeral home chapel, beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society. The address for Zelle donations is: alpoldmilton,@gmail.com. To donate by check the address is: Alpharetta and Old Milton County Historical Society, 1835 Old Milton Parkway, Alpharetta, GA 30009.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com