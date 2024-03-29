RADOW, Beverly



Beverly Radow, the cherished matriarch of the Radow and Siegel families passed away, March 28, 2024, just shy of her 97th birthday.



Born Beverly Siegel in East Flatbush, Brooklyn on August 2, 1927, she was the eldest of three children. After graduating from high school, she went to work to support her parents and her brother, Dr. Jerry Siegel, as he pursued his medical degree. She married Paul Radow in 1947 at age 20. A year earlier, her mother gave birth to her baby brother, Dr. Mark Siegel. Beverly's oldest son, Mitchell, was born a year after her marriage to Paul, and she raised both Mark and Mitchell more as brothers, given how close they were in age.



The Radows lived in Brooklyn, where son, Norman, and daughter, Stephanie, joined the family in 1957 and 1959. Beverly and Paul ultimately retired to Delray Beach, Florida, where they spent 27 "perfect" years filled with travel to places like China and their beloved Israel before finally moving to Orlando to be closer to family. Their love affair endured, and they were seen holding hands everywhere they went until the end of Paul's life in 2015. Beverly continued loving on the family she and Paul had built, and she had the pleasure of witnessing three of her grandchildren's marriages, the birth of three great-grandchildren, and countless other family simchas.



Beverly never had the opportunity to be formally educated beyond high school, but that didn't stop her from becoming a voracious reader which she continued until the end of her life. She was passionate about equal access to higher education, and she was overwhelmed when the lobby of Kennesaw State University's Radow College of Humanities and Social Sciences was coined "the Bev" in her honor. She had an acerbic wit, and her dry sense of humor allowed her to banter with the best of them. She was also an avid baseball fan, and she never forgave the Dodgers for moving from Brooklyn to Los Angeles.



Beverly and Paul helped found Congregation B'nai Israel in East New York, Brooklyn, and she was active in Hadassah, the Brandies National Committee. Beverly was a Zionist and recognized the importance of a strong Jewish State. Even when they had no money, she led the charge to raise money to donate an ambulance to Israel during the Six Day War. She was also a champion in supporting services and research for those challenged by Autism in honor of her grandson, Michael. Beverly was passionate about civil rights and was a lifelong Democrat.



Beverly leaves behind three adult children, Mitchell (Monika) Radow, Norman (Lindy) Radow, and Stephanie (Dr. Larry) Brenner. Her son-in-law, Larry, became her third son, and she maintained a close relationship with her former daughter-in-law, Kathleen Radow. She is also survived by her brothers, Dr. Jerry (Rita) Siegel and Dr. Mark (Dr. Judy) Siegel; her grandchildren, Neil (Noy) Radow, Michael Brenner, Rachel (Emily) Brenner, Lisa (Joey) Hurd, and Dov Brenner; and her great-grandchildren, Morgan Hannah Radow, Daphne Lorraine Radow, and William Paul Hurd. She also is survived by countless cousins, nieces, and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; sister-in-law, Ruth Siegel; and parents, Anna and David Siegel.



Beverly was buried next to the love of her life, Paul, in Eternal Light Memorial Gardens, where their love affair will endure forever.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Paul and Beverly Radow, Jewish Lecture Series Endowment, https://bit.ly/4a7QwL2 or the Radow Family Youth Scholarship Endowment at Congregation Etz Chaim, https://www.etzchaim.net/payment.php or New Horizons, http://www.nhrny.org/ to help autistic adults live normal lives.



