Porter, Jimmy

Jimmy A. Porter, born Jimmy Ann Johnson on July 7, 1943, in Atlanta, Georgia, passed away peacefully on May 24, 2024, at Northside Hospital in Sandy Springs, Georgia, at the age of 80. Known affectionately as Jan, she was a luminary in both her professional and personal life, touching the hearts of all who knew her. Jan's early academic life included graduating from Chamblee High School in 1961, followed by her studies at Oglethorpe University. It was during her time at university that Jan discovered her passion for theater, winning the Best Actress award for the 1961-62 season. Her love for the arts persisted throughout her life, manifesting in her active involvement with the TRISPRO Theater Group and her diverse hobbies including photography, videography, dance, sewing, crafting, and joke collecting. Jan was also an avid reader, continually engaging with new ideas and stories. Professionally, Jan was at the forefront of the computer technology revolution. She traveled for work to San Francisco, Boston, Delaware, Chicago, New York and Western and Eastern Europe. She began her career as a key-punch operator, and she ascended to the roles of highly accomplished IT Systems Analyst and Project Manager. Her career spanned several prestigious organizations including Bell South, New York University, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and the 1996 Atlanta Committee for the Olympic Games. Jan was a lifelong member of MENSA and an honored member of the Georgia Chapter of the Project Management Institute. Her contributions to her field were recognized in the publication "2,000 Notable American Women." Jan's bright spirit and generous heart made her a beloved figure in her community and family. She is survived by her daughter, Delia Rae Porter Taylor Saldivar; son-in-law, Gary Michael Saldivar; granddaughter, Calliope Jane Taylor; grandson, Xander Thomas Taylor; great-granddaughter, Persephone Evelyn Stymest; and sisters, Linda Marie Bond and Mary Elizabeth Langdon. She was preceded in death by her mother, Lucylle Adelaide Calvert Langdon; grandmother, Ray Worsham Calvert; and grandfather, James C. Calvert; and her husband, William Wayne Porter. An intimate family memorial was held on August 24, 2024. The family entrusted Wages and Sons Funeral Home, located at 1031 Lawrenceville Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046, with her arrangements after her passing. Jan Porter will be remembered not only for her achievements and talents but also for the warmth and laughter she brought into the lives of those around her. Her legacy of kindness, intelligence, humor and creativity will continue to inspire and influence generations to come.





