Polan, Andrew

Andrew "Andy" Russell Polan passed away peacefully on May 23, 2024, at the age of 77. Andy was a man of immense humor and wisdom, cherishing every moment spent with his loved ones. Andy's passion for UGA football, cars, fishing, and his unwavering spirit will forever be remembered. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Nancy (Shriver) Polan; his parents, Cy, and Miriam Polan; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Bill Hartman. He is survived by his son, Geoffrey Polan; daughter and son-in-law, Nicole and John Pelick; and grandchildren, Morgan, Samantha, and Emery who knew him best as "Papa." Other survivors include brother-in-law, Rick Shriver; nephew, Stephen Shriver; niece, Lynn Hartman; nephew, Brian (Stephanie) Hartman; and sister, Ann Willen. Andy was born on February 28, 1947, in Miami, Florida. The Polan family moved to Atlanta, where Andy attended Grady High School. From an early age, Andy developed a passion for music, traveling, and achieving success. After graduating from the University of Georgia, Andy soared in his career in Commercial Real Estate and Construction Hospitality. Andy's friends, kids, and wife were his true treasures in life. He loved them more than anything. As we mourn his loss, we remember his laughter, his wisdom, and the legacy he leaves behind. The family plans to hold a service at Arlington Memorial Park at a later date. The family requests instead of flowers, contributions may be donated to Releashed Rescue, https://www.releashedrescue.com/ on behalf of the Polan Family.



