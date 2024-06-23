PIERSON, Jerry A.



Age 89, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Sutton, WV, and Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024. Survived by beloved wife of 66 years, Joan; daughter, Lynn Bowen (Kevin); son, Rich (Cheryl); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Kairies; nephew, Daniel. Jerry was loved by family and friends alike and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held in July. Memorials may be sent to Special Olympics.



