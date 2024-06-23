Obituaries

Pierson, Jerry

2 hours ago

PIERSON, Jerry A.

Age 89, of Woodbury, MN, formerly of Sutton, WV, and Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully on May 30, 2024. Survived by beloved wife of 66 years, Joan; daughter, Lynn Bowen (Kevin); son, Rich (Cheryl); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Jane Kairies; nephew, Daniel. Jerry was loved by family and friends alike and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. A private family service will be held in July. Memorials may be sent to Special Olympics.

