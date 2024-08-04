PIANSKY, Audrey Mae



Audrey Mae Piansky, 82, of Atlanta, formerly of New York, passed away on July 29, 2024.



Born in Brooklyn, NY, Audrey attended Lafayette High School before earning her Bachelor's degree from Hunter College. Throughout her life, she worked in various roles, including as a bookkeeper and as an elementary school teacher.



Her life journey was remarkable, as she navigated trials and tribulations with grace and dignity. Despite the challenge of living with multiple sclerosis, Audrey's strong and positive spirit never wavered. She faced her life with remarkable courage and determination. She had a beautiful aura, was always kind, and quick to offer help to others. She holds a special place in the hearts of many people.



Audrey was preceded in death by her husband of 54 wonderful years, Jerry Piansky; and her sister, Gloria Bryman Stein. She is survived by her sons, Michael Piansky (Wendy), and Jonathan Piansky (Michelle); her beloved grandchildren, Carson, Ryan, and Melanie Piansky; and many loving family and friends.



A memorial service will be held Friday, August 9, 2024, at 1 PM, at Villa Palazzo Assisted Living in Sandy Springs. Family will sit shiva at the home of Jonathan Piansky in Queens NY, August 6-7th. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.





