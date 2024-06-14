Phelps, Curtis

PHELPS, Jr., Curtis



Celebration of Life Honoring Pastor Curtis Phelps Jr., of Breakthrough Christian Church Atlanta will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, 12 PM, Woods Memorial Baptist Church, 5665 Old National Hwy., Atlanta, GA. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 12-4 PM at Breakthrough Christian Church, 3078 Benjamin E. Mays Dr., SW, Atlanta, GA. Wake/Visitation this evening from 6- 8 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, www.murraybrothersfh.com.





