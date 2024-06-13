Obituaries

Pennington, Michael

1 hour ago

PENNINGTON, Michael

Kenneth Michael "Mike" Pennington, age 76 of Stone Mountain, passed away on June 8, 2024. He is survived by his wife Annette Pennington; son, Brett Pennington; and sister, Patricia Pennington. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 11:00 AM in the Chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Ex-Doraville officer found guilty in kidnap and death of 16-year-old Susana Morales

Young Thug’s lawyer granted bond, will not have to report to Atlanta jail this week

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

Feds: Arizona man plotted mass shooting in Atlanta to spark ‘race war’

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fulton DA’s office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal

Credit: Ben Hendren

Fulton DA’s office asks court to dismiss Fani Willis appeal

Credit: RODNEY HO

Trilith CEO: As production slows, ‘everyone is eager’ for a rebound
The Latest

Credit: File

Gandy, Robert
1h ago
Campbell-Johnson, Juanita
1h ago
Phelps, Curtis
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Rosana Hughes / Rosana.Hughes@ajc.com

‘A pain that will never go away’: Gwinnett mother grieves teen daughter’s death
Jet found from 1971 Vermont lake crash carrying Atlantans, Cousins Properties staff
Bradley’s Buzz: Why the skidding Braves haven’t lost faith