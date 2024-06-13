PENNINGTON, Michael



Kenneth Michael "Mike" Pennington, age 76 of Stone Mountain, passed away on June 8, 2024. He is survived by his wife Annette Pennington; son, Brett Pennington; and sister, Patricia Pennington. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 15, 11:00 AM in the Chapel of A. S. Turner & Sons. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Tucker.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com