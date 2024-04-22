PATTILLO, Andrea



Andrea Pattillo, a resident of Gulf Shores, AL, passed away Friday, April 19, 2024, at the age of 82. Born March 31, 1942, she graduated from Murphy High School in 1960, and married John Pattillo on September 5, 1964. They lived in Tucker and had five children: Jessica, Timothy, Matthew, Jeremy and Susannah. Following a 26-year career in nursing, Andrea graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a B.A. in Anthropology. She was a lifelong member of The United Methodist Church, where she played piano, sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and served in leadership on numerous committees. Following John's retirement, they moved to Gulf Shores, AL, in 2003, where she formed many dear friendships through her active involvement in multiple church and community organizations. Most recently, Andrea was a proud charter member of Magnolia United Methodist Church. Andrea is survived by her loving husband, their five children, fourteen grandchildren; her brother, Michael; four nephews, other relatives, and many friends.



