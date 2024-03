PASCHAL (Webb), Mary



Age 95, passed away on March 17, 2024. She was predeceased by her husband, Turner Paschal. She is survived by daughters, Beryle Boyd (Randy) and Lora Ray (Gregg); six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A family graveside service will be held in April.



