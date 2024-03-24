PAGLIALUNGA, Joan Roadcap



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Joan Roadcap Paglialunga on March 6, 2024, in Gilbert, Arizona. Joan was a woman of elegance, grace, and boundless love. She was born to parents, Jack and Ferne Roadcap, on September 25, 1941 in Kansas City, Missouri. As the oldest of four siblings (Carol, Nancy, and Jack), Joan was raised in Atlanta, GA, where she excelled as an All-Star basketball player at North Fulton High School (1959). She studied dental hygiene at West Liberty State College, WV. Joan married Augusto Paglialunga in 1962 and they raised two wonderful sons, Dean and Chuck. Joan and Gus embarked on many adventures with Gus's opera career from Massachusetts to Germany, and Morgantown, WV. Joan's dedication to education and student affairs leadership left an indelible mark on the West Virginia University community. She completed her Regent's Bachelor of Arts Degree while at WVU and was recognized on the President's Awards list. Joan and Gus retired from academia in 2007, moving to Gilbert, AZ. Her legacy of grace and kindness will be cherished forever. Joan's wishes were to be laid to rest alongside her beloved grandmother in Marysville, Kansas, where her loving husband, sons, spouses, grandchildren, and siblings will all gather in the coming months to celebrate her life. Send condolences for Joan R Paglialunga at Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park, Mesa, Arizona. Website: https://mariposagardens.com



