Osborne, Diane

Diane Coleman Osborne went home to her Lord and Savior on May 7, 2024. Diane, the eldest daughter of Daisy Irvin Coleman and Arthur Jay Coleman, was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, on October 20, 1929. Her family lived in St. Louis, Missouri, and Atlanta, Georgia, before settling in Neptune Beach, Florida, and Diane spent most of her youth there.



Diane became a believer in Jesus Christ through the early ministry of Billy Graham, while she was a student at Montreat College in North Carolina. She transferred to Duke University to study nursing, where she met an engineering student, Nelson Osborne. They married in the Duke Chapel after graduation, on June 7, 1950.



After living briefly in the cold climate of Kent, Ohio, where Nelson worked as a civil engineer with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Nelson secured a position with MacDougald Construction Company in Atlanta, sight unseen, and moved his Southern wife back to warmer temperatures! Diane was a devoted wife and mother, and blessed her family in innumerable ways through her ministry of intercession.



She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, James Nelson Osborne. She is survived by her most precious children, James Michael Osborne (Suzy) of Suwanee, Georgia, Linda Osborne Mullikin (Don) of Hoschton, Georgia, Jeffrey Bruce Osborne (Donna) of Dallas, Texas, and Jay Nelson Osborne (Carla) of Johnston, Iowa; by her beloved grandchildren, Elizabeth Osborne Lawrence (Chris) of Atlanta, Georgia, James Patrick Osborne (Maegen) of Snellville, Georgia, Lauren Christina Osborne Cooper (Brad), Jeffrey Bruce "J.B." Osborne, Jr., (Catherine), both of Dallas, Texas, Erik Nelson Shey Osborne, Daniel Patrick Shey Osborne, and James Coleman Shey Osborne, all of Johnston, Iowa; by her beloved step-grandsons, Joshua Donald Mullikin (Cassandra) and David Kenneth Mullikin (Laurel); and precious great-grandchildren, Christian Taylor Mullikin and Jack Avery Mullikin, Declan Connor Mullikin and Evan Eugene Mullikin, Charlotte Crawford Lawrence, Lucy Wallis Lawrence and Amelia Jane Lawrence, and Eleanor Drummond Cooper and Marguerite Ann-Marie Cooper.



There will be a Celebration of Life service at One Mission Church, 5915 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA, on Monday, June 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. A family graveside service at Elmhurst Cemetery in Elberton, Georgia will be held the same day at 3:30 PM.



