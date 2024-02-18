NORRIS, Peter R.



Renowned architect Peter R. Norris, age 96, passed away on February 15, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia, leaving behind a legacy of family devotion, professional achievement, and intellectual pursuit, all in a life richly lived. Born in Raleigh, North Carolina in 1927, Peter's early life was defined by commitment, including his service in the Army during the latter part of World War II.



Following his military service, Peter returned to Raleigh, where he earned his Bachelor of Architecture degree from North Carolina State University in 1951. His remarkable talent and vision in architecture were further recognized when he was awarded a prestigious Fulbright Scholarship to study in Rome, Italy, in 1953. It was there he met Martha Louise Horton, a fellow Fulbright Scholar studying opera. Their meeting sparked a seven-decade partnership, both personal and intellectual.



The couple's journey took them from New York City to Boston, where Peter received his Masters of Architecture degree from the Harvard School of Design in 1957. His academic and professional career flourished as he took on the role of Assistant Professor of Architecture at Virginia Tech between 1957-59, before finally settling in Atlanta. There, Peter and Martha raised their three children—Ashley, Kay, and Christopher—cultivating a family life filled with love, creativity and adventure.



Peter's career at Georgia Tech as an Associate Professor of Architecture from 1959-70, was marked by innovation and mentorship. He co-founded Morris Hall & Peter Norris Architects, which evolved into Hall, Norris & Marsh Architects, achieving numerous AIA and other prestigious awards. Peter's designs were not just structures but embodiments of his belief in the transformative power of architecture.



Peter and his family found a second home in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, where they spent much of their time over the last 50 years, immersing themselves in the people, culture and community that enriched their lives immeasurably. One of his greatest pleasures was introducing others to this enchanting historical town.



Peter had an unparalleled willingness to listen and found inspiration in everything around him. His wit, appreciation for humor, and excitement in sharing his love of design made him a treasured companion. Many of his best works were born during happy hour on a simple cocktail napkin, over conversations that sparked creativity and innovation.



Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Martha; and his son, Ashley. Peter's memory is cherished by his daughter, Kay; and his son, Christopher; alongside a community of friends, colleagues, and students who were touched by his leadership, generosity, and the beauty he brought into the world.



Peter's legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew him and in the spaces he shaped and revealed. His journey through life was a testament to the importance of family and the joy of creation.





