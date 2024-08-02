Norris, Juner

NORRIS, Rev. Dr. Juner



Celebration of Life Services for Reverend Dr. Juner Norris will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2024, 11:00 AM at the Zion Hill Baptist Church, 6175 Campbellton Road SW, South Fulton, GA 30331, with Reverend Dr. Aaron L. Parker, Senior Pastor officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery. The body will lie instate at the church from 10:00 AM until the hour of service. Public viewing will be held on today from 12:00 noon until 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Live streaming will be available at www.murraybrothersfh.net. Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000.





