Nisewonger, James

Born in Cleveland, Georgia, and raised on Tenth Street in Atlanta, Jim was quite the athlete. Called a "phenom", he played all four sports in high school and went to the University of Georgia to play football and baseball. He left college to play professional baseball at 19. After five years, then came home to spend more time with his high school sweetheart and three children. He met Sallye Moore Hunt, a smart, cute cheerleader at O'Keefe High School, fell in love, and just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.



Jim and Sallye started their own business, Nisewonger's Audio Visual Center, in 1967. The company continues to prosper with his grandchildren carrying on the family business. He retired at 73.



Jim enjoyed playing amateur baseball in Atlanta, until he was 50. At 54, he started playing on recreational and traveling softball teams until he was 83. He was blessed to do the things he enjoyed and making many friends along the way.



With a strong love for the Lord, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. Proud of his family, he is survived by his wife, son, daughter, five grandchildren, and fourteen and a half great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy, and his parents, sister and brother.



His life will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville's Chapel at 3:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation at the church before the service from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Following the service, family and friends will drive Jim home to Cleveland, with a graveside service at Loudsville Methodist Church Cemetery at 5:00 PM. Jim passed away on the same property he was born on 89 years before. He would say, "What a life!"



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville's FAMILY PROMISE program, helping families in need. Just make a check out to First Baptist Church and in the FOR line put FAMILY PROMISE. Send to 751 Green St. NW, Gainesville, GA 30501.



