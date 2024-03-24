Obituaries

Nisewonger, James

1 hour ago

NISEWONGER, James

Benjamin "Jim"

November 16, 1934 to

March 22, 2024

Born in Cleveland, Georgia, and raised on Tenth Street in Atlanta, Jim was quite the athlete. Called a "phenom", he played all four sports in high school and went to the University of Georgia to play football and baseball. He left college to play professional baseball at 19. After five years, then came home to spend more time with his high school sweetheart and three children. He met Sallye Moore Hunt, a smart, cute cheerleader at O'Keefe High School, fell in love, and just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary.

Jim and Sallye started their own business, Nisewonger's Audio Visual Center, in 1967. The company continues to prosper with his grandchildren carrying on the family business. He retired at 73.

Jim enjoyed playing amateur baseball in Atlanta, until he was 50. At 54, he started playing on recreational and traveling softball teams until he was 83. He was blessed to do the things he enjoyed and making many friends along the way.

With a strong love for the Lord, he was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gainesville. Proud of his family, he is survived by his wife, son, daughter, five grandchildren, and fourteen and a half great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Randy, and his parents, sister and brother.

His life will be celebrated on Monday, March 25, at the First Baptist Church of Gainesville's Chapel at 3:00 PM. There will be a time of visitation at the church before the service from 1:30 to 2:30 PM. Following the service, family and friends will drive Jim home to Cleveland, with a graveside service at Loudsville Methodist Church Cemetery at 5:00 PM. Jim passed away on the same property he was born on 89 years before. He would say, "What a life!"

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the First Baptist Church of Gainesville's FAMILY PROMISE program, helping families in need. Just make a check out to First Baptist Church and in the FOR line put FAMILY PROMISE. Send to 751 Green St. NW, Gainesville, GA 30501.

To share a memory or leave a condolence for the family, visit barrettfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland

118 North Brooks Street

Cleveland, GA

30528

https://www.barrettfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Savannah Bananas bring their famous ‘Banana Ball’ to Gwinnett

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

They tried to give cops the slip and instead drove straight to them

Atlanta says ‘Farewell’ to soul singer Frankie Beverly during final tour

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Mining fight on the Okefenokee Swamp’s edge may have only just begun

Credit: AP

Putin says gunmen who raided Moscow concert hall tried to escape to Ukraine. Kyiv denies...
40m ago
The Latest
Hines, Phyllis
Johnston, Dorothy
1h ago
Hayes, Betty
1h ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta