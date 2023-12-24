NICHOLS, Charles Alan



June 13, 1949 -



December 12, 2023



Charles Alan Nichols, 74, of Gainesville, GA, passed away on December 12, 2023. Beloved husband of Vicki Russell Nichols; son of the late Laverne and John McBride and the late Robert Nichols; brother of Philip Nichols and the late David Nichols; brother-in-law of Thomas (Diane) Russell; nephew of Vincent Korte and the late James and Marvin Nichols; uncle to many.



Born in New Albany, IN, Charlie grew up in Louisville, KY, where he graduated from Southern High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and later earned his B.S. at Georgia Institute of Technology and an M.S. at Georgia State University. Charlie worked 27 years for Delta Air Lines, starting as an aircraft mechanic and then moving into various management positions until his retirement in 2001. He was then able to expand his second career as a strategic management professor, which had already begun at Georgia State University and ended 20 years later at Piedmont College in Demorest, GA.



Charlie was a kind and thoughtful soul with a wonderful sense of humor who will be greatly missed. An avid reader, crossword puzzle enthusiast and great cook, he also enjoyed traveling, working on home remodeling projects, playing golf, and singing and playing his guitar. He served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church and loved using his musical talents in ministry to others. Later, Charlie would find deep satisfaction in teaching and mentoring the college students under his care.



A memorial service for Charlie will be held at a later date in the Chapel of Lanier Village Estates in Gainesville, GA.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research (give.michaeljfox.org). Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com.



Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501 is in charge of arrangements.



