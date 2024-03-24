NEELY, Armistead "Armi"



Armistead Neely "Armi", legendary Georgia and Florida tennis professional, served out his last match on March 7, 2024. Armi was a two-time All-American athlete at the University of Florida and still holds the unique record of never losing a SEC singles match. He was inducted into the UF Hall of Fame in 1969 and later inducted into the Georgia and Southern Halls of Fame.



Armi had a successful multi-year professional tennis career, playing at prestigious events such as Wimbledon, and the U.S., French and Australian Opens. He co-founded the WATCH Circuit (World Association of Tennis Champions) - the first men's tennis satellite tour that offered ATP points. All satellite circuits that followed trace back to that beginning.



Armi's career included competing, teaching and coaching. He played internationally into his seventies. His record stands for itself but more than a tally of wins and losses, Armi was a role model of positive leadership, determination and sportsmanship: a true gentleman.



Throughout the years Armistead had many great doubles partners, but on December 22, 1984, he married Alice Pendergrast, his best partner of all. Together they made Atlanta home and continued to travel the world. His great smile, sense of humor and generous spirit will be missed by all who knew him.



In addition to Alice, Armistead is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Neely; brother-in-law, Donald Pendergrast (Tracie); and sister-in-law, Caroline Pendergrast (Dennis Creech). He was predeceased by his sister-in-law, Elizabeth Pendergrast (David Burghardt); and parents and parents-in-law, William A. C. Neely, Marjorie Lillie Neely, Ambrose H. Pendergrast and Helen S. Pendergrast.



The family will have a memorial service on April 15, at 1 PM, with reception immediately following at All Saints Episcopal Church, 634 W Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta GA.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Armistead Neely University of Florida Tennis Endowment, Armistead Neely Tennis Endowment - University of Florida Advancement (ufl.edu). It is the first UF tennis endowment established by teammates and friends.



