Nacon, Robert

1 hour ago

NACON, Robert John

Robert John Nacon, aged 81, passed away on June 7, 2024. He was born on August 9, 1942 to Victor and Olga Nacon in Passaic, New Jersey.

Robert Nacon was a beloved husband, father, grandfather. He was known for being the life of the party, quick wit, and sense of humor as well as and their love of Golf, computers and photography.

Throughout his life, Robert Nacon achieved many accomplishments in Telecommunications, being on the team that invented voicemail at Bell Laboratories, and the cutting edge of Voice over IP. He touched the lives of countless individuals through multiple charities and contributions.

He will be deeply missed by his children, Mark (Natalie) and Tracy (Walter); Grandchildren: Chris, Katelyn, Catie, Michael and Nick; and brother, Paul Nacon (Marla).

He was preceded in death by wife, Karen J. Nacon; and his parents, Victor and Olga Nacon.

A funeral Service will be held on June 18, 2024 at Roswell Funeral Home and Green Lawn Cemetery to celebrate Robert Nacon's life and honor his contributions to our world.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alzheimer's foundation in memory of Robert Nacon .

Robert Nacon's departure leaves a void in our hearts, but his legacy will forever be cherished.

To offer your condolences and share cherished memories, please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/roswell-ga/roswell-funeral-home/7127?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

