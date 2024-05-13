MULROY, Kevin Joseph



Kevin Joseph Mulroy of John's Creek, Georgia, passed away at home on April 28, 2024, at the age of 92. A native of Brooklyn, New York, he lived in Scarsdale, New York, for many years raising his four children with his beloved wife, Ruth McPhaul Mulroy, who predeceased him.



A patient NY Giants fan, he was cherished by his children and grandchildren and will be remembered for his buoyant, compassionate nature and ever ready humor; for the devotion he modeled as a spouse and parent; and for the disciplined work ethic he embodied.



He was an amateur gardener and birder who had love for all of God's creatures, with the possible exception of the backyard squirrels that tormented him.



He is survived by his children and their spouses, Kevin Jr. (Betty Sun), Catherine Casey (James), Timothy (Michele), and Christopher (Grethel); and seven grandchildren, John Casey, Brian, Jennifer, Jessica, Casey, Sam, and J. Mulroy; and one great-grandchild, Charlotte. His absence will be mourned by all who loved him.



